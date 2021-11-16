iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,521,528,000 after buying an additional 1,615,437 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,756 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,186,811,000 after buying an additional 1,170,479 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $142,758,000. Finally, Johns Hopkins University purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $136,211,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $167.10 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $129.31 and a twelve month high of $167.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.85.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

