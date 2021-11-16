Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $697,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $285,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $145.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.35. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $113.28 and a 1 year high of $145.72.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

