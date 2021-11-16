Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $13.90 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $13,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFAV. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.46 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.78.

