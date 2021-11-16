Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.4% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 64,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 40,106 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $5,775,665.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 8,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $1,255,464.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 346,881 shares of company stock valued at $49,791,228. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

PG stock opened at $147.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.98. The firm has a market cap of $356.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $147.75.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.