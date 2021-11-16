Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Holdings Lifted by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC owned 0.24% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1,083.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of FNCL remained flat at $$57.96 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 606 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,946. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $58.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.35.

