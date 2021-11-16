Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $419.22 Million

Analysts expect Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) to post sales of $419.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Angi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $407.88 million to $442.20 million. Angi posted sales of $359.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Angi will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Angi.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.16 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Angi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $102,215.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $131,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,133 shares of company stock valued at $349,216. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Angi during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Angi during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Angi during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi during the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANGI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.19. 23,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,769. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.38. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.83 and a beta of 1.69. Angi has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

