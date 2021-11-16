Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Receives $23.30 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.30.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 371,150 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $6,933,082.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $774,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 413,626 shares of company stock worth $7,718,460. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 426,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,225,000 after purchasing an additional 203,634 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,278,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,637,000 after acquiring an additional 131,335 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 681,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after acquiring an additional 52,149 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 204,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Delek US stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,575. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.03. Delek US has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delek US will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

