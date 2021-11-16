Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 2.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Luna Innovations updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

LUNA traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.41. 8,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,879. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.43 million, a PE ratio of 99.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83. Luna Innovations has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $13.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUNA. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Luna Innovations by 33.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $14.50) on shares of Luna Innovations in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

