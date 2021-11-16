Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Issues Earnings Results

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($31.93) EPS.

Biodesix stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22. Biodesix has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.79.

BDSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on Biodesix from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Biodesix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biodesix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $384,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman John Patience bought 8,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $67,503.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biodesix stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) by 148.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,919 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Biodesix worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

