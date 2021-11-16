Deri Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.87 Million (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. During the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000630 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $18.23 million and $5.87 million worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

