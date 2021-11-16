Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Cowen from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTLY has been the topic of several other reports. Truist lowered their target price on Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 22.80.

Shares of Oatly Group stock traded down 0.05 on Tuesday, reaching 9.31. 78,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,081,179. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 14.58. Oatly Group has a 1-year low of 9.05 and a 1-year high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The business had revenue of 171.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 185.98 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

