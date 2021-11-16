Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Gap Down to $55.32

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.32, but opened at $53.32. Morphic shares last traded at $53.98, with a volume of 965 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.03.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 569.40% and a negative return on equity of 30.32%. The company’s revenue was down 88.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce Rogers sold 1,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $111,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 30,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,688,099.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,606 shares of company stock worth $3,539,745. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Morphic by 0.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Morphic by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Morphic by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Morphic by 34.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Morphic by 8.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morphic Company Profile (NASDAQ:MORF)

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

