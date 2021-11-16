iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 5,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 89,113 shares.The stock last traded at $200.89 and had previously closed at $201.29.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.66.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

