Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.94

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.94 and last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.57.

A number of research firms recently commented on PHAT. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phathom Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.25.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.68. The company has a market cap of $667.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 8.10.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.07. Research analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Socks sold 15,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $505,282.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,000,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $20,850,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,029,372 shares of company stock worth $21,811,224 over the last ninety days. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $13,549,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,160,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,282,000 after acquiring an additional 344,497 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $7,090,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 123,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $3,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.