Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.69

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.69 and last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 11620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

Get Daseke alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.23.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Daseke had a return on equity of 81.07% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Rick Alan Williams sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $2,282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,505 shares in the company, valued at $451,980.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Daseke by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Daseke by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 303,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Daseke by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 97,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Daseke by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Daseke by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Daseke Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.