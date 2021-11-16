Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Announces Earnings Results

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) issued its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atento had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:ATTO traded down $2.42 on Tuesday, reaching $25.51. The company had a trading volume of 802 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,253. Atento has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $382.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.89.
A number of research analysts have commented on ATTO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Atento from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.40 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet raised Atento from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atento from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.
Atento Company Profile
Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.
