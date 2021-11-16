Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Announces Earnings Results

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) issued its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atento had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:ATTO traded down $2.42 on Tuesday, reaching $25.51. The company had a trading volume of 802 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,253. Atento has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $382.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.89.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATTO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Atento from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.40 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet raised Atento from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atento from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atento stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.81% of Atento worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

