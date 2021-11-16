Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Sets New 52-Week High at $187.80

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $187.80 and last traded at $187.51, with a volume of 2859 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $184.39.
TM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.
The company has a market cap of $262.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.94.
About Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM)
Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.
Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?
Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.