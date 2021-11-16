Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Sets New 52-Week High at $187.80

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $187.80 and last traded at $187.51, with a volume of 2859 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $184.39.

TM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $262.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 9.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

