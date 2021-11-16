Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 218.4% from the October 14th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 13.3% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the third quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TYG traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $30.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,596. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $31.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

