Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, a growth of 232.3% from the October 14th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCMLY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.33. 106,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,534. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Holcim has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $12.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $11.16.

Get Holcim alerts:

Several research firms have commented on HCMLY. Oddo Bhf downgraded Holcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from CHF 76 to CHF 60 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.