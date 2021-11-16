Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU) Short Interest Up 233.3% in October

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the October 14th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCNEU. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter valued at about $18,003,000. LH Capital Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth about $15,090,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth about $12,888,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth about $10,060,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth about $10,060,000.

Shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 646 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,085. Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03.

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

