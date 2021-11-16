Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) Short Interest Up 215.4% in October

Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 215.4% from the October 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ FRON traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.90. 3,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,638. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75. Frontier Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRON. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Frontier Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $165,000.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

