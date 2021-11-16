Short Interest in Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) Declines By 67.9%

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 236,300 shares, a drop of 67.9% from the October 14th total of 735,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xiaobai Maimai stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Xiaobai Maimai at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HX traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.61. 1,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,981. Xiaobai Maimai has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $22.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16.

Xiaobai Maimai, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. It focuses on facilitating medium-sized credit loans. The company was founded by Xiaobo An in March 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

