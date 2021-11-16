Lake Street Financial LLC Buys 11,405 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 37.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,781,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,240.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.18. 2,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,150. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.87. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $62.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.