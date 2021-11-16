Lake Street Financial LLC Has $2.52 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of JEPI stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $62.18. 2,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,150. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $62.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.87.

