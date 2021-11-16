Anderson Hoagland & Co. Makes New $2.67 Million Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

REGN opened at $647.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $607.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $581.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62. The firm has a market cap of $69.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 63.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.50, for a total transaction of $672,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 239,845 shares of company stock worth $155,980,140. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on REGN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $798.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $842.00 to $844.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $699.24.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

