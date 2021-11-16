Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Takes $140,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $189.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.62. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $152.71 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $174.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.05%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Summit Redstone cut shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.08.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

