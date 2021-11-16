Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ayro had a negative return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 835.12%.

Shares of AYRO stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 3.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.14. Ayro has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $11.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ayro stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Ayro worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AYRO, Inc engages in the design of compact electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. It offers the AYRO 311 and Club Car 411 models. The company was founded on May 19, 2016 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

