Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.60.

BMY stock opened at $59.62 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $132.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -81.67%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

