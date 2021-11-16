Vita Group Limited (ASX:VTG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.39

Vita Group Limited (ASX:VTG) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 43.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Vita Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.
The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.84.
About Vita Group
See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Vita Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.