Einsteinium Price Down 10.5% Over Last Week (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $10.37 million and $65,024.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.40 or 0.00389352 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000413 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,133,200 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.