SuperRare (RARE) One Day Volume Hits $18.05 Million

SuperRare (CURRENCY:RARE) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One SuperRare coin can currently be bought for about $1.51 or 0.00002493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperRare has a total market cap of $154.04 million and approximately $18.05 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SuperRare has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00049282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.67 or 0.00218514 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00010474 BTC.

About SuperRare

RARE is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

