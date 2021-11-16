DMM: Governance (DMG) Price Hits $0.0532

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. DMM: Governance has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One DMM: Governance coin can currently be bought for $0.0532 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00049282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.67 or 0.00218514 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00010474 BTC.

About DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance is a coin. It launched on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using U.S. dollars.

