RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.71.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of RIOCF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.16. 11,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,498. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.7763 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

