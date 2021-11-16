Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

LYG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.64. 220,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,125,659. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $2.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

