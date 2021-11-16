Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Downgraded by Desjardins to “Hold”

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Desjardins to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$179.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$191.00 to C$190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$202.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of LAS.A traded up C$0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$162.74. The stock had a trading volume of 647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Lassonde Industries has a 52-week low of C$158.37 and a 52-week high of C$199.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$176.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$178.73. The firm has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

