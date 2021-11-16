Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases 441 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $318.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,849. The business’s 50 day moving average is $305.40 and its 200-day moving average is $301.76. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $250.00 and a 52 week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

