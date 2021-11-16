iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.4% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 33,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 231,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,373,000 after buying an additional 16,344 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Advisors now owns 25,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 26,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $51.81. The company had a trading volume of 670,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,509,336. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.37 and its 200 day moving average is $52.68.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

