New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,199 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,460. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $115.12 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.84.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

