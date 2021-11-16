Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $906,000 Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total value of $1,765,622.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,209. The firm has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a PE ratio of -306.64 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

