Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

COCP traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,760,401. Cocrystal Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $3.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11. The company has a market cap of $86.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COCP shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cocrystal Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 43.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 242,270 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 14.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 19,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cocrystal Pharma during the second quarter worth about $137,000. 24.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

