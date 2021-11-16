Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Issues Earnings Results

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SPRB stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,886. The company has a market capitalization of $83.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32. Spruce Biosciences has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 15.96, a current ratio of 15.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Spruce Biosciences by 543.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 28,963 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

