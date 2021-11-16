Analysts Set Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) Target Price at C$4.50

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AR. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

TSE AR opened at C$3.83 on Friday. Argonaut Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.90 and a 1 year high of C$3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 11.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.06.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

