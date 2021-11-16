Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 22,047 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.67. 223,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,652,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.15 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.11 and its 200-day moving average is $56.83.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. Comcast’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.04.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

