iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,609 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,085 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,911,000 after acquiring an additional 524,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after buying an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $470.77. The stock had a trading volume of 156,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,241,586. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $355.49 and a fifty-two week high of $472.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $450.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $438.71.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.