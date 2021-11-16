Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Squarespace Inc. provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Squarespace from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Squarespace in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Squarespace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Squarespace from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Squarespace from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Squarespace has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.53.

Shares of Squarespace stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.89. The stock had a trading volume of 879 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,214. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.04. Squarespace has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $64.71.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.96 million. Squarespace’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Squarespace will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,328,471,000. Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,144,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,968,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,319,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,404,000. Institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

