MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Releases Earnings Results

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MariMed updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

OTCMKTS MRMD traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.94. 2,135,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,647. MariMed has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91.

Separately, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on MariMed in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.25 price objective for the company.

MariMed, Inc engages in direct owning of cannabis licenses and management of seed-to-sale operations. It focuses on the development, operation, management, and optimization of facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products.

