Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) Posts Earnings Results

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSEMKT:MTA traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $8.25. The company had a trading volume of 164,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.37.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA) by 602.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Metalla Royalty & Streaming were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

