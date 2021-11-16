$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Fortive reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTV. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.09.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.83. The stock had a trading volume of 11,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,061. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.55. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $64.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter worth about $2,801,000. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,985,000. Defender Capital LLC. raised its stake in Fortive by 33.1% in the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 391,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after buying an additional 97,337 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Fortive by 59.4% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,130,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,737,000 after buying an additional 3,403,593 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Fortive by 73.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 24,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

