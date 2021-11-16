Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)’s share price rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.49 and last traded at $22.48. Approximately 293 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 385,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.63.

ALHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.91.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CEO John E. Kao sold 70,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $1,407,597.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $180,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 273,001 shares of company stock valued at $5,173,082.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,883,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.