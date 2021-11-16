Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 23,430 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 814,666 shares.The stock last traded at $19.20 and had previously closed at $18.10.

ARBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Argo Blockchain has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at $967,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at $421,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,340,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at $800,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

